Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $144.96 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.29% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $144,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $466,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,747 shares of company stock worth $13,481,210. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.