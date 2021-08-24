Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.78% of UniFirst worth $123,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $226.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.32. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

