Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $119,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,793,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 288,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 164,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,650,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.