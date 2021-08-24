Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 141,530 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $139,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 376,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

EXC opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

