VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $42.81 million and approximately $218,332.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00155035 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.