Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,900. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

