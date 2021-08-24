Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,327,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,474. The company has a market capitalization of $456.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.