Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,580,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

NYSE V traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $234.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

