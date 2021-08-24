Vitru (VTRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Vitru to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
