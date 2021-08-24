Vitru (VTRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Vitru to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vitru alerts:

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

VTRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.