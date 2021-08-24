Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 26,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $200,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,045.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

VNO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 22,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

