W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises 2.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $48,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,540. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

