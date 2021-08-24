Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €168.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €147.18 ($173.16).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €142.00 ($167.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

