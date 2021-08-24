Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $156.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

