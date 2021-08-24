Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,274 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

