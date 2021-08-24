Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lifted by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 143,060 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 5.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,475,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.