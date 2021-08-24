Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

