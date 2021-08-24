Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $535,000 Stock Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

