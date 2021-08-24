Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $386,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

