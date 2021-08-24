Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $672,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Entergy by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

