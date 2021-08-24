Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.27. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

