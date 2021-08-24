WAX Achieves Market Cap of $577.68 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $577.68 million and $660.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,774,823,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,714,306,512 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.