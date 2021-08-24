Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 0.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

STZ stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $217.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,875. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

