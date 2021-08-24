WELL Market Capitalization Achieves $72.95 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $72.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WELL has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.77 or 0.00793000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00097493 BTC.

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

