Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$709.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.72.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

