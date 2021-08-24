Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 9th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,150 ($41.15) on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a market capitalization of £14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,214.84.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

