Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 191.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $13,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $220.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.16. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

