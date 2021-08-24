Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Purchases A$30,001.20 in Stock

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) insider Mark Beardow acquired 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.52 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.20 ($21,429.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

About Whitefield

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

