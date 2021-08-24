Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FREE. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.