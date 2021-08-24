Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,642 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up about 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

