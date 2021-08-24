WJ Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.42. 785,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44.

