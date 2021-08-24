Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.62. 1,645,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,047. Workday has a twelve month low of $189.32 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

