WOWswap (WOW) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,695.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00016634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $59,695.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00154957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.78 or 1.00207020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.00988372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.01 or 0.06547503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars.

