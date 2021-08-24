Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

