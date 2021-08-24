Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

