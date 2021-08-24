Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $607,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 75,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 115.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.86. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $15,343,170. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

