WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

