WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$157.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

WSP stock traded down C$3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$163.84. 148,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$148.78. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$82.95 and a 12 month high of C$168.71. The company has a market cap of C$19.22 billion and a PE ratio of 49.29.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

