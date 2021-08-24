Xend Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $6.83 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $4.38 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00154605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.98 or 1.00398714 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.23 or 0.00992075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.71 or 0.06553915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.