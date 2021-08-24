Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $362,915.63

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 7% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $362,915.63 and $6,246.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00124682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,154.78 or 0.99705769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.99 or 0.00987619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.85 or 0.06625373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,626 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

