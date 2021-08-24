Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) Insider Colin Bird Acquires 2,054,700 Shares

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) insider Colin Bird acquired 2,054,700 shares of Xtract Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.91. Xtract Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £29.58 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

