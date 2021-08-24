Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $4,205,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $133.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

