Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

