Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.39. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

