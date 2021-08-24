Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

