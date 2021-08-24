Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $56.98.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

