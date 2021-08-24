Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

