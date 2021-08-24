Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

