Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.51 Million

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to post sales of $166.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.90 million and the highest is $174.60 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $163.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $693.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $754.33 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $770.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of AX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.86. 2,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

