Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 205,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

