Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. 347,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

